Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
(Stephen Colbert and crew, 2011. A kinder, gentler time.)

His Vorpal Sword: Trump is picking fights with all the wrong people, like an earlier grossly-unqualified man who became leader of the superpower of the time.

Brane Space: Give Trump a surprise, by fighting like hell against the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines. It's worth it.

Driftglass: Both-siderism now extends to coddling the Trumpanzees, not just their candidate.

Ed Brayton: Accused rapists think they've found a law book they can use to defend their behavior.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


