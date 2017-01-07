Economist’s View: Good but not great jobs report appears to keep Fed on track for planned interest rate hikes.

Informed Comment: Donald Trump doesn’t want the U.S. intelligence community to make a case against Russia. George W. Bush wanted the intel agencies to make the case for war on Iraq.

Mahablog: Republicans need to shit or get off the pot on replacing Obamacare.

Barack Obama: The 44th President takes to the pages of the New England Journal of Medicine to warn Republicans, “first, do no harm.”

Joe.My.God.: Despite 71 percent of Jewish Americans voting for Hillary Clinton, Michele Bachmann declares “Jewish people are so thrilled that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The Holy Spirit is speaking to each one of us, to be faithful in the Kingdom and to help bring in as many as we can — even among the Jews — share Jesus Christ with everyone that we possibly can because, again, He’s coming soon." (Michele Bachmann, November 6, 2015.)

