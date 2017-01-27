Philadelphia Mayor Smacks Trump: Stop Insulting The Police

Donald Trump lied about crime statistics again, and included the GOP Retreat host city of Philadelphia in his web. The mayor of Philly, Jim Kenney, was not amused:

President Trump’s false statements today were an insult to the men and women of the Philadelphia police force—the very same men and women who are working long hours today to ensure his safety. Our police officers have worked tirelessly and with great personal sacrifice to get Philadelphia’s crime rate down to its lowest point in forty years, while also successfully implementing reforms to strengthen police-community relations and uphold the rights of all our residents. Our homicides are, in fact, slowly declining, and while we are not satisfied with even our current numbers, we are handicapped by Republican refusal to enact any kind of common sense gun control and by their obsession with turning our police officers into ICE agents – which will prevent immigrants from coming forward to report crimes or provide critical witnesses statements that can put dangerous criminals behind bars.

Kenney joins a list of mayors who have had it with Trump, will sue over his immigration/sanctuary city policy, and are drumming up resistance within their cities on a host of other issues.... and it's only his first week in office.