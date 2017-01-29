Sarah Kendzior Dissects How The Extremists Are Taking Over The White House

Sarah Kendzior, brilliant journalist and expert in the areas of kleptocracies and authoritarian regimes, joined MSNBC this morning to discuss the latest terrifying changes to our government.

She summed it up in one short sentence:

"Trump is basically the 'Celebrity Apprentice'"

It's not clear he himself is smart or adept enough to do conceive of this. He's just the public face for fringe right wing ideology given far too much leeway against checks and balances by the Republican majority. From Bannon labeling the media as the "opposition party" to Giuliani's admission that the ban IS in fact a "Muslim ban" to the continual violations of the Constitution by the White House staff, they count on Trump's bluster and lack of political skills to give them cover to essentially remake the country.

She states that "we must continue to speak up." Considering how many nationwide protests are planned for today alone, it looks like we are speaking up. We must keep it up.