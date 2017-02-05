During Anti-Trump Protests At Mar-A-Lago, Fox Showcases Trump Supporters

A large group of protesters marched on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida today. But Fox News, in a report that could have been directed by Trump, himself, decided to position its correspondent in front of some Trump supporters. At the end of the report “objective” anchor Julie Banderas just happened to mention how pleasantly surprised she was to see them.

CBS News said the protest was estimated to include about 3,000 demonstrators. It began with a rally outside Trump Plaza, in West Palm Beach. Afterward, “several hundred” people marched two miles to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort where he was holding a fundraiser for the Red Cross.

Local reporter Vincent Crivelli tweeted some photos showing the large size of the crowd:

Chants of 'our body, our choice' and 'no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.' Are heard among the protestors. pic.twitter.com/Ybn78xddIQ — Vincent Crivelli (@VincentCrivelli) February 4, 2017

Local reporter Vincent Crivelli tweeted some photos showing the large size of the crowd:

Talk show host Randi Rhodes tweeted video:

But Fox Report decided to showcase the Trump supporters.

Banderas opened the show with the headline news of Trump’s Twitter attacks on a federal judge who stayed his immigration ban. Protesters were still “marching by the thousands in major cities,” she noted. That included the demonstration near Mar-A-Lago. Then she tossed to reporter Garrett Tenney, in Palm Beach.

After providing more details on Trump’s latest Twitter tirade, Tenney concluded by saying, “Tonight, the president and first lady are attending the 60th annual Red Cross gala at Mar-A-Lago. You can see, along the road, outside here, plenty of supporters of the president have shown up to welcome him.”

Tenney did not estimate just how many that “plenty of supporters” might be. But judging from the video, the crowd did not look large.

The fact that Banderas did not ask for Tenney’s assessment of the crowd size makes me even more confident that the number of protesters dwarfed that of the supporters.

But Banderas did mention how glad she was to see them.

BANDERAS: I actually have to say it’s sort of a pleasant surprise to see this because we haven’t really been seeing a lot of supporters out there. And I’ve been wondering, where are they, with all these people who’ve been coming out and protesting? So, there they are in Florida. Good to see them behind you. TENNEY: Loud and proud.

What kind of a news report includes such a discussion? One that is in the tank for Trump. I would not be surprised if the Trump supporters were just as authentic.

The show did go on to cover the anti-Trump demonstration. But the fact that the show led off by highlighting the supporters spoke volumes about Fox’s real agenda.

Watch it above, from the February 4, 2017 Fox Report Weekend.

