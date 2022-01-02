Fox 'Economist' Whines Biden Vax Mandate Targets Trump Voters

Fox regular Peter Morici made the baseless accusation that the vaccine mandates for companies with over 100 employees are "targeted on the Trump supporters." He also basically painted all Biden supporters as people who don't work and are living on government assistance.

Here's Morici and host Julie Banderas on this Saturday's Fox News Live, griping about the mandates impacting the trucking industry, and ignoring the fact that Biden's Labor Secretary has already said most truck drivers are going to be exempt for the exact reasons they were carping about:

BANDERES: Let's talk about the fact that truckers, the shortage of truckers, they are responsible for getting goods, from one side of the country to the other. You've got these vaccine mandates for men and women making these deliveries sitting alone, in their cabs, delivering goods. If you put... if you issue these mandates, what is it going to do to the trucking industry?

MORICI: Well, I think we won't have enough truckers truckers, because they're the sort of folks who are very independently minded. Even if they inclined to get vaccinated, they are going to say “Gee, I'm not going to do it, because, I'm being told to do it.”

You know, truckers are a rare breed. They're out there on the road for many hours hours alone. Many of them are entrepreneurs. They own their own rig and so forth. They don't like being told what to do do.

So my feeling is this going to exacerbate the problem. Same thing at the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It's not just the port, it's also the warehouses behind them and staffing them.

If you look at an iPhone, the number of links from the factory in China all the way to your hand, it's really rather large. Only one has to break down, and if you look at all the components, that's another multiple set of links.

Along the way people that won't get vaccinated, people that catch COVID where they don't have access to vaccines and so forth, it's real a problem.

I mean, people should be vaccinated but, you know, consider this? Why doesn't Mr. Biden say if you want to get government benefits, you have to get vaccinated? If you want to get, you know, a Medicare subsidy, you have to get vaccinated?

The answer is, that would cut into his electoral base and of course he's not interested in doing this. These mandates are targeted on the Trump supporters and he knows that.