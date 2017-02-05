Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Thank you for letting me be your guide to the best of the blog-o-sphere this week, but my thanks really goes to the 28-plus bloggers who gave us hot takes, well-reasoned opinions, and thoughtful and often elegant prose. I really do think we are on the cusp of the second golden age of blogging.

Zander Versus The Stupid alerts us to what might be the end of The White House Correspondents Dinner, AKA The Nerd Prom, now that Trump sees The Media as the enemy.

Herlander Walking wishes she could read Der Spiegel in German.

Hackwhackers wonders if Both Sides might be losing its hold on the Media.

Bonus Track: Infidel753 reminds us that we are the real America.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

