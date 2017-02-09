Two things:

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III. White supremacist. Attorney General. The fight for civil and voting rights, for the very foundations of American democracy, is underway. Because he and the orange-tinted demagogue will do everything they can do undo the progressive gains that have made America a more perfect union. And Republicans in Congress and pretty much everywhere else will continue to oppose any and all efforts to stop them.

Nordstrom. Neiman Marcus. T.J. Maxx. Maybe Macy's. #GrabYourWallet. Keep up the pressure. Retailers and consumers have every right to sell and buy what they want. It's called capitalism. And because the Trumps are intent on grifting off the presidency, this is one way to oppose their kleptocracy, to hit them where it hurts.

And, okay, a third: Shouldn't the disastrous raid in Yemen be getting more attention? (Just imagine if Hillary had messed up so badly.)

Suffice it to say, disaster is upon us. Resist! (The Resistance is making many GOP Reps very um, concerned, by the way. And it should.)

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

