Super Bowl LI Open Thread

We have many Boston fans within our readership and I have many great Boston fans as friends too.

I loved playing in Boston when I was a touring musician and visiting Fenway Park with my cousin was awesome. But since I'm from New York, I can never root for a team linked to Boston, so I'm all in with the Falcons.

Also, Falcon's owner Arthur Blank has stepped up to the plate by paying for all his 'team employees" to go to the game.

But more importantly, he told CNBC that income inequality is a nightmare for the American people.

Blank told the Squawk Bros, "I think the gap between the haves and the have-nots over both Republican and Democratic administrations for probably the last 20 years or so has gotten too wide."

He continued, "One of the great strengths of this country is the diversity and is the inclusion," says Blank. "The way the country really has been great in the past and will be great in the future is by tapping into all the cultures, all the strengths, all the folks that have joined us from around the world for a very long period of time."

I can't wait to see what Lady Gaga does during the half time show.

And don't forget about The Kitten Bowl!