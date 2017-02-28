Trump Blames Democrats For Rash Of Threats Against Jews

The dreadfully appalling anti-Semitic threats on American JCCs have exponentially increased, all thanks to the great unifying climate that the Trump Administration seems to incite.

So who does his hedge fund-swamp monster and top campaign fundraiser, Anthony Scaramucci blame? The Democrats. Why? Projection and deflection. Either the Trump folks are guilty of the exact wrongdoing they are attributing to their foes, or they are trying to distract us with outrageous claims, like the make-believe paid rally disrupters.

It's not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are. Don't forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies https://t.co/uTBFGhI0Kh — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2017

If that's not baseless and idiotic enough, Trump concurred. He admitted as such to a group of attorneys general earlier.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said of Trump’s comments in his and other officials' meeting with the president. "He just said, 'Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,' and he used the word 'reverse' I would say two to three times in his comments," Shapiro said. "He did correctly say at the top that it was reprehensible."

BREAKING: PA Attorney General: Trump told us "sometimes it's the reverse," when asked about anti-Semitic threats and attacks. pic.twitter.com/Pjo8FE59iN — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 28, 2017

Nobody actually knows what it's the reverse means, hell, he may give four or five different answers for that question, if he chose to answer it, that is.

My best guess is that sometimes the reverse means that he believes that the Democrats think the way he does. He's perpetually suspicious because he thinks in the same twisted manner as he accuses others of thinking.

In fact, Donald Trump may just be delusional enough to forget that the KKK and the Bannon-led alt-Right have espoused anti-Semitic beliefs and their sycophants didn't make any of these threats. That's the only way anyone could surmise that he would come up with this idiotically outrageous accusation against the opposition party. Senator Chuck Schumer was outraged.



↓ Story continues below ↓ That is an absurd and obscene statement.

Perhaps he's learned from his Russian friends how to plant the seed and then arouse suspicion with a disinformation campaign to distract everyone? That's getting easier and easier to believe.

Trump also suggested pretty strongly at his presser 2 weeks ago that anti-Semitic incidents were false flags https://t.co/kuQqXAV8h0 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 28, 2017

I suppose anything that comes out of this administration is nothing more than a campaign of lies, and they are becoming increasingly more dangerous.

UPDATE:

Looks like he picked up this theory from a white supremacist website ahead of floating it.