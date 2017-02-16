Trump Calls Fox And Friends 'The Most Honest Morning Show'

Donald Trump spent much of his time during today's press conference spewing wall to wall attacks on the credibility of the media, labeling them as proponents of spreading lies and endless "fake news" stories against his administration.

However, there was one program that he absolutely loves.

Can you guess what it is? (It's in the title of the article.)

Trump was being grilled by CNN's Jim Acosta for constantly attacking the media and Trump, who tried to make light of his vicious behavior towards the press said, "I just see many, many untruthful things."

He continued rambling on and said, "I do get good ratings, you have to admit that. The tone is such hatred."

"I watched this morning a couple of the networks, and I have to say, "Fox & Friends" in the morning, they are very honorable people. Not because they are good, because they hit me also when I do something wrong, but they have the most honest morning show. That's all i can say. It's the most honest..."

And we are supposed to trust his judgment when it comes to national security and foreign policy?

He should be reading his PDB's and other pertinent documents on the affairs of the state and stop being a whacked out media critic that watches all the TV coverage about himself.

It's insane.

Much has been written about how synchronized Fox and Friends and Trump's morning tweets are, it's like they are working together.

Trump says he would love to praise the press, but only when they write true stories about him and Fox and Friends. His biggest fans are the only ones capable of doing that.

Yesterday, I wrote a story called, "Fox And Friends Guides Trump's Foreign Policy, and it certainly seems to be true.

Ten minutes after Fox and Friends aired a segment calling President Obama's handling of Russia and Crimea as "weak," Trump tweets: Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?"

And again today I wrote, Fox And Friends In Sync With Trump Again! 'Russia Is Fake News'

Trump has been setting up his daily agenda with Fox and Friends being central to his strategy. Russian scandals aside, that should disqualify him from remaining in the White House.