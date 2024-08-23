Fragile Egomaniac Trump Turns To Fox And Friends For Comfort

Donald Trump went on Fox and Friends the morning after Tim Walz was introduced to the country, and came completely off his hinges, such as they are.

Trump has had the media all to himself since he's been campaigning because President Biden wasn't going to be holding rallies every other day while doing his job.

He's having a problem handling the exposure Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are garnering.

TRUMP: Well, first of all, he's a total lightweight, and he shouldn't be even having any access to possibly being president. The guy, he's been a terrible governor. They've had nothing but problems in their state. He has no capability. They call him coach. He's a semi-coach. He could coach some football for a little while. This guy is a lightweight, and he shouldn't have access.

All of those vague claims are without merit or anything to back them up.

Demented Donald then veered off into denying he knows what Project 2025 is, calling it "Project 25."

And for him to say about Project 25 is disgraceful. They know I have nothing to do with it. I had no idea what it was. The group of people got together. They drew up some conservative values, very conservative values, and in some case, perhaps they went over the line. Perhaps they didn't. I have no idea what Project 25 is.

Many Trump associates and operatives are part of Project 2025. Former White House employees, even. He does know everything about it and most likely cosigned it just to appease his billionaires supporting him. The Heritage Foundation isn't just "some people." It's the number one Republican policy shop.

Now comes his lies about his Charlottesville comments which have never been discredited since I, and millions of people saw him say the words - live. You can too. Just watch the video here at around 1:05.

But they use it, and they know it, just like Charlottesville, totally discredited. They use Charlottesville. You know, Biden gets up all the time and says Charlottesville. He ran because of Charlottesville.

The transcript is too long to post from here.

It's safe to say, he jumped back and forth to every talking point he's been rehearsing.

Without being interrupted, Trump spoke for three straight minutes of airtime which is very weird even for him and for the Fox and Friends hosts, who like to talk almost as much as he does.

Trump bashed California. Lied about crime in our great state, but he's so stupid he complemented San Francisco when Harris was the DA and Newsom was the mayor there.

Jessica: First of all he loves to say 15 years ago San Francisco was amazing which was when Kamala Harris was DA and Gavin Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco so I'm sure they appreciate the complement pic.twitter.com/BkGhkv7KQX — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024

He then went after Kamala Harris with the usual word salad labeling her a Marxist, radical leftist, whatever.

He pretended he never called dead soldiers losers and suckers.

Over 20 million Americans watched Day 2 of the Democratic convention. Trump ranting on F&F are meaningless and desperate, the sign of a bully who just took some unexpected punches.

His narcissism forced him off the network he trashes at every turn because he hasn't been the center of attention.

Suck-it, Dumper.