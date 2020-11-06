Fox And Friends Shows Their Faces Of Fear As Pennsylvania Turns To Biden

At roughly 8:54 AM EST, Fox and Friends were forced to report that Joe Biden had taken the vote count lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, which left the three Trump-supporting morning hosts with as depressed faces as you can imagine.

After Fox flashed a Fox News Alert, co-host Steve Doocy said, "The score essentially for the presidency of the United States, you will see that in the last couple of minutes -- while he had been way ahead for a long time Donald Trump is now trailing Joe Biden in the Keystone State of Pennsylvania."

As he talked about the changing vote counts, the scowling faces of co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade looked on in quiet shame.

Doocy continued, "Mr. Biden now has a 5500 point lead as they continue the counting,.."

And to add to their disgust Doocy he said, "Also in the state of Georgia, Joe Biden has a thousand point lead as well..."

A dejected Earhardt began reading from her notes and said, "It says President Trump cannot be reelected if he doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes no matter how many other states he wins."

Brian Kilmeade tried to remain upbeat by explaining, if you add all the states up then Joe Biden has over 300 electoral votes.

Kilmeade was so shaken that instead of saying the president needs 270 electoral votes, Kilmeade said, "Obviously he only needs 300, so that would make null and void the interest in Nevada as well as Arizona to a degree."

Like Bob Dylan wrote, "How does it feel to be on your own..."

Schadenfreude at its finest.

Ironically, their facial expressions today are reminiscent of the faces they have had after every drawn-out phone interview with Stable Genius, like this time in April of 2008:



