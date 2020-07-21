The Most Humiliating Presidential Interview Ever And Fox News Calls It Terrific

Trump's re-election campaign strategy is simply to lie every chance he gets.

Period.

He did the same in 2016, but not as the leader of the country or to the same extent.

Never in the history of this country have we seen a man so unserious, so unprepared, so egotistical, so immoral, sociopathic, racist and anti-Semitic in this position of authority in the U.S.

His administration has been made so much worse by his refusal to learn anything new that collides with his preconceived notions from five decades ago.

Trump sat down with Chris Wallace for a lengthy interview on Fox News Sunday and the results were embarrassing for any sitting president and humiliating for the country.

As Aaron Blake writes: "Trump’s interview with Fox’s Chris Wallace was a painful affair from start to finish. Wallace is always a good and tough interviewer, unlike the Fox opinion hosts Trump frequents, and he is always prepared, but this was on another level."

And he was a mess from the outset of the interview when Chris Wallace confronted Trump's lies about the mortality rate in the United States from COVID-19.

When Trump tried to claim we have the number one lowest mortality rate in the world, Wallace immediately fact-checked him, causing the first of many ridiculous episodes throughout the interview.

Trump yelled for Kayleigh McEnany to bring him the official worldwide mortality rate to dispute Wallace's claims. Sure enough, she produced a piece of paper for him to wave around.

"I heard we have one of the lowest, maybe the lowest mortality rate anywhere in the world," Trump told McEnany, refusing to look at Wallace. "Do you have the numbers, please? Because I heard we have the best mortality rate." McEnany interrupted the interview to deliver a piece of paper. "Number one low mortality rate," Trump insisted, flashing the piece of paper at Wallace. "I hope you show this because it shows what fake news is," the president griped. "I don't think I'm fake news," Wallace replied. "Today, you are," Trump shot back. "I put the facts on," Wallace observed. "You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world!" Trump exclaimed. At that point, Fox News paused the interview to fact check the president. According to numbers from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. ranks seventh in mortality.

Trump lied.

Within four minutes of the televised interview, sweat began pouring off of Trump's face while the avalanche of lies poured out of his tongue. The entire interview was made up of moments like this.

But on Monday's America's Newsroom, co-host Melissa Francis commented the interview in a much different light.

Francis said excitedly, "If you haven't seen the interview anyone out there it was fantastic and I loved the fact checking back-and-forth, both sides saying bring me this, bring me this!."

"It was fantastic. It was great television," Francis gushed.

Co-host Bret Baier brought on Byron York of the Washington Examiner and Fox News contributor and asked him what he thought about the FNS interview.

York started off chuckling and said, "Well it was really terrific back-and-forth..."

He then discussed the competency tests and how old both candidates are.

Fox News can always find a way to apologize or cover-up for Donald Trump's incompetence and intractability, but how can they possibly spin this?

WALLACE: "How will you regard your years as POTUS?"



TRUMP: "I think I was very unfairly treated."



WALLACE: "But what about the good parts?"



TRUMP: "I have done more than any POTUS in history in the first 3.5 years ... here's the bottom line: I've been very unfairly treated." pic.twitter.com/37kZdJoMOJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

His only legacy is to whine that people were mean to him.

Who knew when one side lies about the facts and the reporter corrects them, then that's a really terrific back-and-forth debate.

Only on Fox News, my friends.