Fox News Hosts: Beto O'Rourke's Lack Of Experience Is 'Very Trumpian' And 'Dangerous'

Fox News host Kennedy Montgomery on Monday asserted it would be dangerous to elect former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke as president because he lacks the necessary experience.

During a discussion on the Fox News program Outnumbered about the 2020 presidential race, hosts of the show debated which Democrat has the best chance to defeat President Donald Trump, who had no experience in elected office before becoming president.

Guest host David Asman predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden could get the votes of “a lot of Republicans.”

“There are a lot of Republicans who could probably vote for this guy,” Asman remarked. “Because he has appeal to the middle — to the great middle. Here’s a guy who voted strong on criminal justice, he voted for the Iraq War in 2002. He’s an old school Democrat.”

“He’s very Trumpian,” co-host Melissa Francis agreed.

Montgomery suggested that she also preferred Biden over someone like O’Rourke, who lost a Senate race in Texas last year.

“Democrats seem to be strangely hawkish and inconsistent on foreign policy,” she said. “Joe Biden has been accused of that. But you would much rather see someone like that who actually has experience than someone — I think of Beto O’Rourke being woken up in the middle of the night with an emergency in regards [sic] to North Korea or Syria or Turkey.”

“What the hell is he going to do and say?” Montgomery quipped. “I think there are actually people like Kim Jong-un who are just waiting so excitedly for someone like Beto O’Rourke because they know it would be more strategic patience and another person to push around.”