Angela Merkel Puts Up With Yet Another Rude US President

As the longest-serving elected official in the free world, Angela Merkel has had to deal with some serious jerks.

The latest being Donald J. Trump, who in a photo op with the German Chancellor, pretended to ignore requests that the two shake hands for the cameras.

Whether Trump had let his germophobe out, was being selectively deaf, had a senior moment, or was just being a jerk because why shake hands with a woman who is a smarter and more successful leader than he'll ever be? And she's a German 3, according to Trump, amirite?

We're sorry, Angela.

And too bad David Letterman is retired. His coverage of this would be awesome (from 2012):