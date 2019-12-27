Entertainment
Tracey Ullman As Angela Merkel Talks Trade With Trump

This is more than two years old, but it still holds up!
By Susie Madrak

This skit is more than two years old, yet it could have happened last week.

Comedian Tracey Ullman as Angela Merkel unwillingly prepares for a Skype call with Trump. Enjoy!


