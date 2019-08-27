Home
8/27/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Angela Merkel Is All Of Us
Donald Trump notes that he has German blood and Chancellor Angela Merkel's reaction is CLASSIC. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
11 hours
ago by
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
