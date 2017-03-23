House Vote On AHCA Postponed, CBO Estimates 52 Million Uninsured

They just didn't realize healthcare was complicated. And health insurance is popular.

Most of these Republicans in the House were elected SINCE 2008. They've never known a day on the job when they weren't fighting Obamacare. But now their constituents (and let's face it, truly awful people even farther to the right on repeal) have convinced so many of them to vote NO that it would be embarrassing to Paul Ryan to actually, you know, hold a vote.

Who am I kidding, Paul Ryan is TOTALLY embarrassed by this.

Welp, back to the drawing board!

Maybe the House GOP can spend the next 22 months coming up with something better before they lose their majority in 2018.

#BREAKING US healthcare vote delayed in blow to Trump: Congressional source — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 23, 2017

Step 1 Create bill public hates. Step 2 Don't get enough Yes votes to pass. Step 3 Go home to talk to public. Step 4 Get enough yes votes? — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 23, 2017

#ACHA politics:



Dems: This bill kills people.

Ryan: YES, this bill kills people!

Freedom Caucus: This bill doesn't kill enough people. — Shadow Secretary (@charlesthomas) March 23, 2017

I don't know what to laugh about more, @realDonaldTrump can't close a deal or that he is too chicken to put ACHA up for a vote? EPIC #FAIL — Travis Bone (@TheRealTBone) March 23, 2017

Just to be clear, the Freedom Caucus is torpedoing the ACHA only because it doesn't take enough health care coverage away from Americans. — kyliebrant (@kyliebrant) March 23, 2017

GOP spent all night rewriting their healthcare bill, making sure that it truly lived up to the phrase, HAIL HYDRA. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 23, 2017

Update: (Karoli)

The CBO estimates that by 2016, 52 million will be uninsured under this proposal.

The budget savings drops from $337 billion to $150 billion.

It's just a disaster. They should give up and just improve the ACA.