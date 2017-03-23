House Vote On AHCA Postponed, CBO Estimates 52 Million Uninsured

By Frances Langum
They just didn't realize healthcare was complicated. And health insurance is popular.

Most of these Republicans in the House were elected SINCE 2008. They've never known a day on the job when they weren't fighting Obamacare. But now their constituents (and let's face it, truly awful people even farther to the right on repeal) have convinced so many of them to vote NO that it would be embarrassing to Paul Ryan to actually, you know, hold a vote.

Who am I kidding, Paul Ryan is TOTALLY embarrassed by this.

Welp, back to the drawing board!

Maybe the House GOP can spend the next 22 months coming up with something better before they lose their majority in 2018.

Update: (Karoli)

The CBO estimates that by 2016, 52 million will be uninsured under this proposal.

The budget savings drops from $337 billion to $150 billion.

It's just a disaster. They should give up and just improve the ACA.


