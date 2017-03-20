Chuck Grassley Resorts To Tweeting To Get Trump's Attention

In just two short months, we have reached the point where Trump is unreachable by phone, memo, meeting, or any other contact....so politicians are resorting to desperately tweeting at him in the hopes of getting his attention. Case in point: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had a tweetstorm directly AT Trump regarding a segment on tonight's 60 Minutes where H1B visas were discussed.

It is not a subject completely unfamiliar to Trump. Despite reporting that he too gamed the immigration system with H1B visas for foreign models for his modeling agency, Trump made the whole argument of not letting American corporations outsource American jobs a major part of his campaign speeches. Now in office, Trump's used the same rhetoric to justify his immigration and travel ban orders, though that effectively little more than blaming the victim, and has provoked pushback from tech companies, among others.

But because this segment was on CBS, it was 100% certain that Trump would not watch it. As we know, he only watches Fox News and RT and only reads Russian news and Breitbart (and maybe the Daily Stormer and Gateway Pundit, if Bannon sneaks it into his stack of daily reading).

So what's a senator to do when he wants to call Trump's attention to his campaign promises? Here are Grassley's tweets:

If u just saw CBS 60minutes abt ripoff H1B visa program is replacing AmWorkers u shld know my/Durbin bill will correct this injustice — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2017

@POTUS read my previous tweet and thx to Pres Trump for getting on board. REMEMBER we can do somethings bipartisan and H1B is good example — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2017

@POTUS If u want a real expert on fixing H1B a former staffer of mine just moved to HomelandSecurity Call my office I will tell WHO SHE IS — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2017

@POTUS If u don't hv time to call tell SecyKelly to call me — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2017

@POTUS In other words I've been waiting for six yrs for a president interested in fixing H1B and that person has finally arrived/DRAIN SWAMP

Wow, can you imagine if the GOP had to resort to desperately tweeting at Obama to get work done? They would be dragging his name through the mud. Instead, they are settling for this kind of insanity. This is the Trump effect.