Chuck Grassley's Incomprehensible Tweet Leads To Calls For His Retirement

Chuck Grassley has never been the most eloquent of senators but now he's just downright embarrassing. As one of the few who prides himself on writing his own tweets perhaps he should stop that practice or just announce his retirement from the U.S. Senate. And at nearly ninety years of age, he's not all there, as they say.

Source: PoliticusUSA

Sen. Chuck Grassley tried to attack Google and cable companies but unleashed a typo-filled tweet that made zero sense. Grassley tweeted:

These cable companies are getting to big like goggle so they can ignore their customers FNC has taken their ticker off. For those of us tired of hearing the same story ten times we can mute and read. So now just turn to another channel NOT HISTORY CH — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 2, 2021

Grassley was apparently mad at Fox News because they took their ticker off the screen. The problem is that Fox News is not a cable company. They are a channel. Also, the search engine is called Google, not goggle, but we can attribute that typo to a possible auto-correct misadventure. However, Sen. Grassley is getting close to 90 years of age, so it is fair to ask if he should still be in the Senate after reading his tweet that didn’t make any sense.

The Internet was quick to heap scorn on Grassley, which seems mean as Grassley may be showing signs of dementia. But then again, someone with as much as power as a U.S. Senator who heads several commitees should not be in such a position if that is the case.

#BREAKING Old Man Yells At Cloud Services — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 2, 2021

I put a dictionary into a wood chipper and it constructed a more coherent statement than this tweet. — Dr. Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) May 2, 2021