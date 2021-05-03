Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Chuck Grassley's Incomprehensible Tweet Leads To Calls For His Retirement

Grassley's incomprehensible tweets have many asking whether he's got Alzheimer's or something.
By Ed Scarce
Chuck Grassley's Incomprehensible Tweet Leads To Calls For His Retirement
Image from: Twitter

Chuck Grassley has never been the most eloquent of senators but now he's just downright embarrassing. As one of the few who prides himself on writing his own tweets perhaps he should stop that practice or just announce his retirement from the U.S. Senate. And at nearly ninety years of age, he's not all there, as they say.

Source: PoliticusUSA

Sen. Chuck Grassley tried to attack Google and cable companies but unleashed a typo-filled tweet that made zero sense.

Grassley tweeted:

Grassley was apparently mad at Fox News because they took their ticker off the screen. The problem is that Fox News is not a cable company. They are a channel. Also, the search engine is called Google, not goggle, but we can attribute that typo to a possible auto-correct misadventure.

However, Sen. Grassley is getting close to 90 years of age, so it is fair to ask if he should still be in the Senate after reading his tweet that didn’t make any sense.

The Internet was quick to heap scorn on Grassley, which seems mean as Grassley may be showing signs of dementia. But then again, someone with as much as power as a U.S. Senator who heads several commitees should not be in such a position if that is the case.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team