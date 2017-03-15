Darrell Issa Is Sinking Like A Sunset

By Juanita Jean
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Darrell Issa Is Sinking Like A Sunset

California Republican Congressfool Darrell Issa has written a check with his mouth that his butt can’t cash.

Issa was elected on the thinnest of margins in the country. And guess who is sawing off that margin:

An internal poll by Issa’s campaign showed a nearly 10-percentage point drop in his favorability ratings between mid-October and early December — and that one likely reason the lawmaker’s image took a hit was because of his support for President Trump.

The best part is that the internal poll was obtained after a judge ruled against Issa in a $10 million lawsuit Issa filed against his Democratic opponent the day before the November 8th election. Issa claimed that his opponent …

… had doctored a newspaper quote to make it appear that the representative did not support providing healthcare to victims, first responders and others involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The lawsuit said that the commercials unfairly made Issa appear as a “deceitful, uncaring person and corrupt” lawmaker.

The judge said quotes used in the 9/11 advertisement was “substantially true.” Issa and a bipartisan group of lawmakers had voted down a bill seeking further benefits for the victims.

So the judge, after looking at the evidence, pretty much said, yeah, Issa is a deceitful, uncaring person and corrupt.

Hell, he could have just asked me.

And now Issa will have to pay his opponent’s legal bills for the lawsuit.

Now there’s a smile.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV