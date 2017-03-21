On Election Day, Trump Was The ONLY ONE Under FBI Investigation, Not Hillary Clinton

Yesterday's House Intelligence Committee combined strong questions from Democrats with a bombshell admission by Director Comey himself that the FBI has been surveilling the Russians' likely alliance with the Trump campaign.

It was a bad day for Donald Trump.

In recent weeks, Mika Brezinski has been coming out more vociferously against Trump's obvious corruption, incompetence and malice while Joe was out of the office. But today was a rare day for the morning GOP-love fest on the 'liberal' news channel. Scarborough had a Eureka! moment, and even refrained from the usual Clinton-both-sides-do-it dig that's so popular at MoJo.

SCARBOROUGH: There was only one person on election day when Americans went to vote that was under investigation by the FBI. And it was NOT HILLARY CLINTON. And history will look back and ask... BRZEZINSKI I wonder why? SCARBOROUGH: ...a thousand times over, why Hillary Clinton was the focus of the FBI investigation and, and the news following that? And, why the person, whose team was actually under investigation when Americans went into the voting booth and selected him as 'president' of the United States, was actually the one under investigation? BRZEZINSKI: Maybe that's the difference right there? Because Hillary...

Yeah Mika, we know how this all played out. No one on that set is culpable for demonizing Hillary, right?

Liberals don't forget, Joe.

There's a reason Joe and Mika won the 2016 Crookie Award for Worst Media of the Year (Not Fox). Their constant sucking up to Trump.

And we don't even have to remember back that far. Joe met with Trump before his speech to Congress THIS MONTH. And who was in the audience for a little standing ovation?

Of course you would clap Joe Scarborough. Of course you would #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/MEUlZgO0yC — ForTheStuy (@BedStuy4Ever) March 1, 2017

Finish your sentence, Joe Scarborough. "History will look back" and ask what?