Well-Known Adulteress In Glass House Throws Stones At Bill Clinton

I don't let myself get white-hot angry very often. After all, I'm a blogger and I can't afford to burn out any more than I already do. But this Morning Joe segment infuriated me. (There was more, but I didn't want to give Mika any more time than I had to.).

Oh, and she blames Bill and Hillary Clinton for Trump.

Let me say that again: She blames Bill and Hillary Clinton for Trump.

More specifically, she says Bill Clinton's refusal to make a public apology and confession about Monica Lewinsky -- and Hillary's refusal to make him -- handed Trump the election. Because every time anyone brought up the Pussy Grabber, Republicans would say, "What about Bill Clinton? Huh? Huh?"

Oh, Mika. Republicans just make sh*t up! If Bill Clinton hadn't lied about a BJ, they would have accused him of kicking a kitten.

But you knew that.

Maybe your conscience is bothering you? I mean, I didn't see more than a passing acknowledgement of Mark Halperin's sexual harassment, and he was a prominent regular on your show for years! No public apology, either.

And I don't think we can ignore the millions of dollars in free advertising provided, not just by your network, but by your show. All those cozy chats with Trump as he sat on his golden morning throne. Can't you bring yourself to acknowledge that, and make a sincere and public apology?

HAHAHAHAHA! Just kidding. You will NEVER acknowledge your own Trump bootlicking. You're a Villager. Your own rules don't apply to people like you!

And frankly, as comedian Michelle Wolf said, it's nice that your little #MeToo moment with your married boss worked out, but you're hardly the one to look down Bill and Hillary Clinton. Your Clinton Derangement Syndrome might even surpass Maureen Dowd's.

Readers: Aren't you glad you don't have to watch her every day?

Apparently I was not alone in my reaction:

Wait. I wasn't paying attention, did Mika just blame Trump on Bill Clinton? Okay, that's a new one lolz ... #MorningJoe

Apparently, while I was sleeping, Mika went in on Bill Clinton yet again about Monica Lewinsky. Every time I wonder how we got here with Trump, I immediately remember that Joe and Mika of #MorningJoe drove the car for him.

Mika: We have Trump today because of Bill Clinton's abuse of power, and Hillary running for president despite it. Sure hope you never get the opportunity to teach history, Mika. This is the most insane explanation for the rise of Trump I've ever heard.

Know your value. Thanks for giving us Trump.

Mika's hush-hush divorce fuels Joe romance chatter https://t.co/9cJmUPQ54t via @pagesix those who live in glass houses should duck

I think offering softball interviews and the platform to call in whenever he wanted helped Trump as well. I have no time for Mika's war on the Clintons. I am a Democrat and she does not speak for me.

Mika's fake tears on #MorningJoe are infuriating. Don't tell me Bill Clinton is why we have Trump when she went to TT and WH and Maralago AFTER the Access Hollywood tape came out. Give me a break.