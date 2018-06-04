Well-Known Adulteress In Glass House Throws Stones At Bill Clinton
I don't let myself get white-hot angry very often. After all, I'm a blogger and I can't afford to burn out any more than I already do. But this Morning Joe segment infuriated me. (There was more, but I didn't want to give Mika any more time than I had to.).
Oh, and she blames Bill and Hillary Clinton for Trump.
Let me say that again: She blames Bill and Hillary Clinton for Trump.
More specifically, she says Bill Clinton's refusal to make a public apology and confession about Monica Lewinsky -- and Hillary's refusal to make him -- handed Trump the election. Because every time anyone brought up the Pussy Grabber, Republicans would say, "What about Bill Clinton? Huh? Huh?"
Oh, Mika. Republicans just make sh*t up! If Bill Clinton hadn't lied about a BJ, they would have accused him of kicking a kitten.
But you knew that.
Maybe your conscience is bothering you? I mean, I didn't see more than a passing acknowledgement of Mark Halperin's sexual harassment, and he was a prominent regular on your show for years! No public apology, either.
And I don't think we can ignore the millions of dollars in free advertising provided, not just by your network, but by your show. All those cozy chats with Trump as he sat on his golden morning throne. Can't you bring yourself to acknowledge that, and make a sincere and public apology?
HAHAHAHAHA! Just kidding. You will NEVER acknowledge your own Trump bootlicking. You're a Villager. Your own rules don't apply to people like you!
And frankly, as comedian Michelle Wolf said, it's nice that your little #MeToo moment with your married boss worked out, but you're hardly the one to look down Bill and Hillary Clinton. Your Clinton Derangement Syndrome might even surpass Maureen Dowd's.
Readers: Aren't you glad you don't have to watch her every day?
Apparently I was not alone in my reaction:
