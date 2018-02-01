Angry Mika Throws Michael Wolff Off Morning Joe

Oh, my aching sides! Mika Brzezinski cut a segment with author Michael Wolff over his hinting that Nikki Haley was having an affair withTrump.

Wolff talked about a new report that Steve Bannon and Hope Hicks talked about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians -- for which he was present.

“At one point, she and Bannon had a screaming fight, and it was sort of about Bannon said to her, ‘If you don’t go and get a lawyer now, I’m going to call your father and make him get you one,'” Wolff said.

He said Bannon knew everything going on in the White House. So far, so good.

Then GOP strategist Susan Del Percio brought up Haley, and Wolff's stated belief that Trump had an affair with someone in the administration.

“Then you kind of led and indicated that if you follow the bread crumbs, you can figure out who it was. After a lot of rumors came out, it was speculation that you meant Nikki Haley, and you said, ‘She’s embraced it.’

"Don’t you find it irresponsible at this point in time, where we are as a society, when you’re talking about a woman who’s a high-profile woman in the Trump administration to go after her without any evidence, without any facts? It just seems that it is so irresponsible.”

Wolff repeated what he's said elsewhere -- that he hadn’t accused Haley of having an affair with the president, but said it was “puzzling” Haley would deny the relationship if it wasn't her.

That was too much for Brzezinski.

“I’m going to go as far as to say you might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman. It’s disgraceful,” she said.

Wolff said Haley hadn't been accused but she still denied the affair.

“Are you kidding me? You’re on the set of ‘Morning Joe,' we don’t BS here,” she said.

(Take a few minutes so you don't die laughing.)

Jeffrey Goldberg asked whether Wolff hinted at the affair, and Wolff asked them to read what he’d written or said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

“Are you kidding? I’m not reading you anything,” Brzezinski said.

“If you don’t get what we’re talking about... I’m sorry, this is awkward. You’re here on the set with us, but we’re done. Michael Wolff, thank you. We’re going to go to break now. Bye, everyone.”

Just trying to count how many times I've seen Brzezinski take gratuitous shots at Hillary Clinton in the past few weeks, but okay.

The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018