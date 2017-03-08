Fox Guest Called For Trump Critic To Be 'Shot For Treason'

Did Fox & Friends bother to vet “investigative journalist” Matthew Vadum, its Obama-hating guest this morning, or was Vadum’s support for Donald Trump’s baseless “Obama wiretapped me” accusation all the vetting the show needed? Regardless, Vadum's recent calls for Trump-critic Evan McMullin to be shot should have disqualified him. At the very least, Vadum’s extremism should have been disclosed.

Vadum told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy that Trump’s accusation is “shaping up, potentially, to be Barack Obama’s very own Watergate, except it is on a scale so audacious that it makes Richard Nixon’s actual Watergate scandal look pretty tame by comparison.” The big difference, of course, is that Obama is no longer president. Whereas Trump – who has yet to put forward any evidence for his claim – is the one in the Oval Office, making accusations. More importantly, he is the one facing persistent questions about his ties to Russia.

Doocy didn’t seem to care about the possibility of an American president’s collusion with a foreign power. He was more interested in hearing his guest smear former President Barack Obama in the service of Trump Rehab.

“It certainly looks like President Obama was up to no good,” Vadum announced. “Whether it was to influence the outcome of the November election – maybe, maybe not.” He thought it more likely Obama wants to “sabotage the incoming Trump administration.”

“Absolutely,” Doocy agreed.

As Doocy closed the discussion, a lower-third banner read, “VADUM: OBAMA WAS WIRETAPPING-HAPPY.”

But perhaps there should have been a lower-third telling viewers that Vadum is assassination happy. A few days ago, Vadum said former presidential candidate and former CIA operative Evan McMullin should be shot for treason for saying that Trump feels “mounting pressure” about his Russia ties:

. You should be shot for treason @Evan_McMullin — Matthew Vadum (@vadum) March 5, 2017

Or maybe just shot for treason, period:

Or “disposed of.”

Why hasn't someone disposed of you yet? https://t.co/lKMhEsbxar

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Matthew Vadum (@vadum) March 5, 2017

That’s not counting Vadum's threats to MoveOn:

Note to MoveOn anti-free speech thugs: Our side has guns, tens of millions of them. Behave yourselves. #tcot — Matthew Vadum (@vadum) March 16, 2016

Watch Fox present this potentially dangerous crackpot as a neutral, credible expert above, from the March 7, 2017 Fox & Friends.

(Thanks to NewsHounds Richard for his assistance and input with this post.)

Originally published at Newshounds.us