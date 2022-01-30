Bartiromo Absurdly Suggests Joe Biden Should Be Punished For 'Treason'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday suggested that President Joe Biden had committed "treason" because of alleged business dealings with Chinese entities.

Bartiromo made the remarks during interviews with conservative author Peter Schweizer and former National Security Adviser John Ratcliffe.

"Peter, we're talking about the conflicts Joe Biden has and his family with China," Bartiromo said during her Sunday Fox News program. "You have reported that the Biden family accepted $31 million. Do you believe this is treason given the fact that the CCP is an adversary of America?"

Schweizer agreed that it is "unfathomable" that Biden's relationship with China has been tolerated.

"China has the same goals as the Soviet Union," he said. "They want to supplant us so the people in Washington have to get serious about this. This is not a partisan issue. It's a national security issue."

Unsatisfied with Schweizer's answer, Bartiromo posed the question to Ratcliffe.

"We just had Peter Schweizer on talking about the $31 million that Joe Biden accepted -- Hunter Biden accepted," she said. "Is this treason? You were a prosecutor, a lawyer, a resume that's rich. Tell us. Is it treason?"

"The way to find out is to have hearings in Congress," Ratcliffe remarked. "I've talked to Kevin McCarthy about the fact that, look, whoever is in charge of Congress ought to be having these hearings into Covid origins and the connections between China and our officials here."