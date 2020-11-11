It's Time For Democrats On The Hill To Start Screaming That Trump Lost

The Trump administration is carrying on as if Trump won a second term,

The voter turnout was historic. Trump lost.

And now Mango Mussolini is refusing to meet with President-elect Biden or his transition team.

Trump's administration is also proposing budgets for 2021? This is insane.

Republicans in Congress are aiding and abetting Trump's sophistry in allowing the charade of the ridiculous to continue.

Embarrassing "voter fraud" claims are being brought before courts by Trump stooges and are being rejected by the courts quickly.

In Pennsylvania, arguments that Republicans weren't allowed to observe vote counting were dismissed by the judge because they had to admit they were after all. “'I’m sorry, then what’s your problem?' asked U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, who denied the request to halt the count."

In Michigan:

In another suit, Trump’s presidential campaign asked a judge to stop all processing of absentee ballots in Michigan. In that case, a Republican election observer said she’d been given a sticky note by an unnamed poll worker, alleging that late-arriving ballots were being counted improperly. But she couldn’t provide the poll worker’s name or any other proof. A judge rejected that, saying that the GOP’s evidence was inadmissible as hearsay. The judge also said that — because Trump’s campaign had waited until late afternoon on Wednesday to file — its suit was moot.

Ratfucking is taking place between the Trump administration, the GOP, and Trump's flying monkeys like Project Veritas, scum one and all.

A Pennsylvania postal worker whose claims have been cited by top Republicans as potential evidence of widespread voting irregularities admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he fabricated the allegations, according to three officials briefed on the investigation and a statement from a House congressional committee.

Sticky notes? A f***king sticky note is their proof?

Rudy Giuliani used a convicted sex offender from New Jersey as a lead witness to lie about alleged voter fraud in Pennsylvania in one of their makeshift kangaroo press conferences.

Clearly Republicans are trying to find isolated incidents of human error to then cry voter fraud, but it's a crazed approach and destructive to the country.

Ali Velshi subbing for Rachel Maddow on Tuesday had a great opening to the show: (Video above.)

"The White House has instructed federal agencies to continue prepares President Trump's budget proposal for the next fiscal year. That's a proposal that would be issued in February. One administration official tells the Washington Post," 'they're pretending nothing happened. We're all supposed to pretend this is normal and do all this work while we know we're just going to have to throw it away.'

This is not normal, obviously, and it's gotten so far out of hand that it's time for Democrats in Congress to hold press conferences and stand up for democracy and rule of law.

There is no hoping Trump will get over his election loss tantrum.

The lead man in the Justice Department that oversees the election crime branch resigned as soon as Bill "the coverup general" Barr ordered the DOJ to start investigating for Trump.

As Velshi stated, "It is just increasingly so weird."

"Even as the Biden transition back over here on Earth One is staffing up a new administration for the guy who won, the Trump White House over here on Earth Two is cleaning house for a second term in office or something."

"Do they think that if they pretend the election didn't happen Joe Biden's just going to go away? And is it that Trump and his allies are just being in delusional denial? or is it something more sinister, a new plan to stay in office and use the defense department and the justice department to make that happen?"

Trump's media blackout is very telling.

Either he's sick again from COVID, the drug cocktail they gave him to get through COVID isn't working, or because he knows he lost.

Whatever the reason for him not screaming on Fox News the past few days, his actions cannot be tolerated in a US democracy.

More like this, please: