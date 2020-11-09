Politics
Rudy Giuliani Hosted A Convicted Sex Offender As Witness To 'Voter Fraud' In PA

Only the BEST PEOPLE.
You've probably heard by now that over the weekend, Rudy Giuliani held a kangaroo press conference at the Four Seasons landscaping company (not the hotel).

After ranting about a "stolen election," the first person he brought up to "testify" about supposed voter fraud was... a convicted sex offender from NJ.

Only the best people.

After venting for about eight minutes, Giuliani said, "Let's start off first -- he waved - "just tell briefly what happened to you, who you are and what happened to you like you described it us."

A tall black man came to the makeshift podium and said, "I'm Darrell Brooks." He claimed to be a Philadelphia resident of about two years. Brooks complained that as a poll watcher he was made to stand 20 feet away and yada, yada, yada...

Brooks said, "They did not allow us to see anything. Was it corrupt or not? But give us an opportunity as poll watchers to view all the documents — all of the ballots.”

Politico then broke this news:

Trenton political insiders watched with bemusement as Brooks took the podium.Brooks was incarcerated in the 1990s on charges of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a minor for exposing himself to two girls ages 7 and 11, according to news accounts. Brooks has run for various offices, including U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

I thought QAnon didn't like pedophiles?

The chaos and disorganization - even where this kangaroo press conference was supposed to be held, is symptomatic of the Trump administration and Rudy Giuliani's involvement in it.

But by bringing on a sex offender who exposed himself to children tops the cake of insanity.

