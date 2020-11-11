USPS Whistleblower Admits His Project Veritas Claim Of Voter Fraud Was A Lie!

A postal worker from Pennsylvania's voter fraud claims prominently featured in interviews and statements by top Republicans is....not true. The Washington Post is reporting that it was all a lie!!

Initially, the postal worker, Richard Hopkins, claimed that "a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day." This statement was cited by Lindsey Graham in a letter he wrote to the Department of Justice calling for a federal investigation Shortly afterwards, Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to "open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud." The affidavit and it's allegations were also used as part of the basis for the federal lawsuit filed on Monday in Pennsylvania.

How quickly things changed, though. On Monday, Hopkins told USPS investigators that he lied and that he wanted to recant the affidavit he signed. The Postal Service IG's office informed members of Congress on Tuesday that Hopkins had pulled a "just kidding, taksey backsey".

Hopkins false allegations were actually part of a Project Veritas "sting" last week. Conservative trickster, James O'Keefe, called Hopkins “an American hero” and a GoFundMe page was created for him. It raised over $135,000 on GoFundMe Tuesday afternoon, before GoFundMe took it down and refunded all of the donations.

The GoFundMe stated:

“Your donations are going to help me in the case I am wrongfully terminated from my job or I am forced into resigning due to ostrizization (sic) by my co-workers. It will help me get a new start in a place I feel safe and help me with child support until I am able to get settled and get a job.”

Immediately after being notified of Hopkins' allegation, the U.S. Postal Service opened an investigation.

Twitter had thoughts:

Another Project Veritas scam collapses under the pressure of slight scrutiny https://t.co/jOGS9FGixR — Owen Barcala (@obarcala) November 10, 2020

The PA postal worker whose claims of voter fraud were cited by Graham and Barr admitted to lying, and unsurprisingly his allegations were first aired last week by Project Veritas. It also looks like they were planning to give him over 130k. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) November 10, 2020

sure seems like this might impact @realDonaldTrump specious Pennsylvania Lawsuit

THREAD👇🏻https://t.co/hyyjMGGDmK — File411 (@File411) November 10, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG.



THREAD: — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

The question is this: Will James O'Keefe and Richard Hopkins face criminal charges? They SHOULD. If not from the Trump DOJ (snort), then from the Biden DOJ as of January 21, 2020.