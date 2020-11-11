Politics
USPS Whistleblower Admits His Project Veritas Claim Of Voter Fraud Was A Lie!

Another Project Veritas scam was discovered, this one related to the election.
By Red Painter
A postal worker from Pennsylvania's voter fraud claims prominently featured in interviews and statements by top Republicans is....not true. The Washington Post is reporting that it was all a lie!!

SHOCKER!!!

Initially, the postal worker, Richard Hopkins, claimed that "a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day." This statement was cited by Lindsey Graham in a letter he wrote to the Department of Justice calling for a federal investigation Shortly afterwards, Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to "open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud." The affidavit and it's allegations were also used as part of the basis for the federal lawsuit filed on Monday in Pennsylvania.

How quickly things changed, though. On Monday, Hopkins told USPS investigators that he lied and that he wanted to recant the affidavit he signed. The Postal Service IG's office informed members of Congress on Tuesday that Hopkins had pulled a "just kidding, taksey backsey".

Hopkins false allegations were actually part of a Project Veritas "sting" last week. Conservative trickster, James O'Keefe, called Hopkins “an American hero” and a GoFundMe page was created for him. It raised over $135,000 on GoFundMe Tuesday afternoon, before GoFundMe took it down and refunded all of the donations.

The GoFundMe stated:

“Your donations are going to help me in the case I am wrongfully terminated from my job or I am forced into resigning due to ostrizization (sic) by my co-workers. It will help me get a new start in a place I feel safe and help me with child support until I am able to get settled and get a job.”

Immediately after being notified of Hopkins' allegation, the U.S. Postal Service opened an investigation.

Twitter had thoughts:

The question is this: Will James O'Keefe and Richard Hopkins face criminal charges? They SHOULD. If not from the Trump DOJ (snort), then from the Biden DOJ as of January 21, 2020.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

