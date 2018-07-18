Laura Ingraham Has A Sadz Over Everyone Being So Mean To Comrade Trump

By Red Painter
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
up

The Fox News spin machine is working overtime this week, trying to do a quick cleanup on aisle 9 after Donald Trump look a literal dump on everything American was founded on. Tuesday night was Laura Ingraham's turn at trying to fix Trumpy's boo boo and wow, she struggled.

In this clip she tried to both minimize the damage inflicted by his words (the ones we say - we still have no idea what he said or did in that 90+ closed door meeting) while also trying to make Bush vomiting on the PM of Tokyo and Obama bowing before Saudi King.

She failed. Miserably. Pathetically. Desperately.

My god, Laura. You are a sad, hateful, stupid woman.


Comments

