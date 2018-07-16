Trump Goes To Helsinki For His Annual Performance Review With Putin
Trump and Putin mocked in Helsinki ahead of summit about their attitude to the media https://t.co/oLVn1gvBHz pic.twitter.com/VFdrMjteFZ— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 16, 2018
Trump, of course, started the day in Helsinki with a tweet:
No matter how bad you thought things could go, they just got worse: Trump tweeting in the middle of night before his meeting that the Russia investigation (and Friday’s indictments) are a “Rigged Witch Hunt.” Putin embarrasses his asset by showing up an hour late. pic.twitter.com/MMMXt0x9gG
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 16, 2018
Twitter reacted:
Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018
In October of 1962, I spent a lot of time under my desk and drilling on how to file calmly down to the basement.
Read a book, Biff. https://t.co/FgIrXbL6iM
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 16, 2018
But, but, you’re on record several times over the past 15 months saying that it’s never been better... https://t.co/c0hsdiyZf1
— Paul Guyot (@Fizzhogg) July 16, 2018
Very awkward body language... but @realDonaldTrump did offer Vladimir Putin a wink. @SkyNews 😉 pic.twitter.com/mQur4dzReI
— Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) July 16, 2018
Trump says our relationship with Russia is bad *not* because they attacked our democratic process and are still trying to turn Americans against each other ... but because we dared to investigate Russia's attack on our country.
This man is owned by Putin. pic.twitter.com/BKhxUSXF0Q
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) July 16, 2018
What if FDR had sucked up to Hirohito after Pearl Harbor? Hold that counterfactual in your mind’s eye while you reflect on the factual image of Stalin carving up Europe at Yalta with an ailing FDR and an aging Churchill. What’s your analogy for Helsinki?
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 16, 2018
Here's a translation of what Putin said in his opening remarks with Trump, per NBC's Elena Holdny. Note the comparative lack of flattery and deference in Putin's comments. --> pic.twitter.com/LYxQQ7wtZg
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 16, 2018
Germany: We can no longer fully rely on U.S. White House https://t.co/avpb34Rrtt pic.twitter.com/QfUtCFBePo
— Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) July 16, 2018
NBC News has already provided one answer to this question. US spies know that Putin personally supervised the election interference operation. https://t.co/PbwolYX2lh https://t.co/r5Z7cXqyHC↓ Story continues below ↓
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 16, 2018
And they have putin too. How odd. https://t.co/fR36FqoUS8
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 16, 2018
POTUS: it's just informal
Huntsman: it's just a meeting
Bolton: it's not a summit
Putin: pic.twitter.com/IGyznr159k
— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) July 16, 2018
Trump didn’t want note-taker in one-on-one Putin meeting to avoid leaks: report https://t.co/JKvEhZUUJw pic.twitter.com/V73L1kRWeU
— The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2018
Regardless of Helsinki 1:1, Mueller indictments signal Putin that US foreign policy and US-Russian relations are not 100% controlled by @realDonaldTrump and US govt knows a great deal about what Russian govt is up to and has options for responding to what Russia has done/might do
— Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) July 16, 2018
Four years ago tomorrow https://t.co/iVqn4zj4HM
— Justin Miller (@justinjm1) July 16, 2018
Any thoughts, Finland? #TreasonSummit https://t.co/JVW9T40Qwe
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 16, 2018
Let’s not forget the last time Donald was left on his own with Russians he told them classified information that harmed an ally. Good luck everyone.
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 16, 2018
Trump fails to mention Russia’s cyber attacks on the US election & the pending indictment in his opening statement at his meeting with Putin. Is our country so far gone that the GOP leadership & his base will accept this capitulation?
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 16, 2018
Putin grabs America by its pussy. pic.twitter.com/bkqj3H8uHX
— Michael Stevens (@MKStevensAgain) July 15, 2018
