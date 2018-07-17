America Shocked To Discover There's A Traitor In The Oval Office

By Susie Madrak

It's like The Wizard of Oz, where suddenly everything appears in Technicolor. Yes, folks, our media has suddenly embraced the possibility that Trump is a Russian asset. Hey, thanks for finally doing your jobs!

I was wondering if even the WSJ editorial board would fold on Trump, and yes, it's that bad. Finally. Of course, the damage done to our nation by a chattering class that refused to acknowledge the obvious will take decades to unwind:

