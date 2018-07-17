America Shocked To Discover There's A Traitor In The Oval Office

President @realDonaldTrump : "[Peter Strzok is] a disgrace to our country. He's a disgrace to the great @FBI ." #Hannity https://t.co/MP4MPLuZOS pic.twitter.com/5N7P5SIME7

It's like The Wizard of Oz, where suddenly everything appears in Technicolor. Yes, folks, our media has suddenly embraced the possibility that Trump is a Russian asset. Hey, thanks for finally doing your jobs!

I was wondering if even the WSJ editorial board would fold on Trump, and yes, it's that bad. Finally. Of course, the damage done to our nation by a chattering class that refused to acknowledge the obvious will take decades to unwind:

WSJ ed board: "Monday’s joint press conference was a personal&national embarrassment.On stage w/the dictator whose election meddling has done so much harm to his Presidency,Trump couldn’t even bring himself to say he believed his own intelligence advisers" https://t.co/iWz60KByub — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) July 17, 2018

From The Post’s Editorial Board: Trump just colluded with Russia. Openly. https://t.co/tkBU0Asoi1 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2018

"Aboard Air Force One back to Washington, Trump’s mood grew foul as the breadth of the critical reactions became clear... Aides steered clear of the front of the plane to avoid being tapped for a venting session with Mr. Trump."#HelsinkiSummit https://t.co/ylF4fUytOQ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 17, 2018

Dana Loesch gives two different answers two months apart to @MotherJones reporters about whether @NRA executives went on a junket to Moscow with arrested Russian nationalist Maria Butina. pic.twitter.com/MlivwXqIMh — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 17, 2018

.@realdonaldtrump derides reports with which he disagrees as “fake news,” then buys the Russian narrative hook, line, sinker, pole and boat. https://t.co/TGHurpVDKy



An early look at Tuesday's front... pic.twitter.com/BXsoZsIT4B — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 16, 2018

Maria Butina just got arrested for being a #TrumpPutin spy and infiltrating the NRA.



Let me tell you more about her from my #GrandOldPutinParty report.#TreasonSummit https://t.co/gUaRk3JmEL — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 16, 2018

The problem isn’t that Trump wants to talk to America’s adversaries. We want leaders who would rather talk than shoot. But what Trump says is treasonous. It’s consistently isolationist & racist. It’s not that he’s talking, but what he’s saying.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rev. Dr. Barber (@RevDrBarber) July 16, 2018

Is it still too early to #IMPEACHTRUMPNOW? @RepDanKildee used to think yes, but after yesterday, he says: "Donald Trump is a danger to the United States." And he thinks it's time we revisit the question. pic.twitter.com/VzMbGgFyU1 — Bill Press (@bpshow) July 17, 2018

“The president spent much of the weekend ‘growling,’ in the words of one White House official, over the Justice Department’s indictment Friday of 12 Russian intelligence officials for interfering in the 2016 election.“ https://t.co/MSR6WSoR8p — Robert Loerzel (@robertloerzel) July 17, 2018

"We know that Vladimir Putin is a thug. He's a former KGB agent who's a murderer." Republican Sen. Ben Sasse did not mince his words on the U.S.-Russia summit, calling it a "disaster." https://t.co/X28qobQzHI pic.twitter.com/Zkayl6RtwC — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2018

"For everything we have have been through as a country ... we haven't ever had to reckon with the possibility that somebody has ascended to the presidency of the United States to serve the interest of another country rather than our own."



— @maddow https://t.co/mFz1SRx6yt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 17, 2018

Putin's plan came full circle yesterday in Helsinki & hours later DoJ brought charges against alleged Russian agent infiltrating NRA. More evidence showing four plus year effort of Kremlin to topple the US through Active Measures - Here's how it worked: https://t.co/bZEaiSjKMH pic.twitter.com/ETXHQxJh55 — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) July 17, 2018

At this point, disclosure of Trump's tax returns has become a crucial national security/counter-intelligence concern — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 17, 2018

On December 3, 2017, The New York Times reported that a May 2016 email to the Trump campaign adviser, Rick Dearborn, bore the subject line “Kremlin Connection.” In it, Paul Erickson, an N.R.A. member said he wanted the advice of Dearborn and Jeff Sessionshttps://t.co/F9oVcEKYuM — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) July 17, 2018

Maria Butina spoke to a South Dakota Teenage Republicans Camp in the Black Hills on July 22, 2015. NRA Life Member/GOP operative Paul Erickson was present. He's the guy in the red shirt in the photo pic.twitter.com/3FuxMsc4Wd — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) July 17, 2018