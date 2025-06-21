He Demands Special Prosecutor For (Really?) 2020 Election

It's only been one day since the first congressional sham hearing focusing on allegations of former President Joe Biden's alleged mental decline while in the White House. Since then, Trump has displayed his severe cognitive decline for the world to see.

Again, Trump is obsessed with Handsome Old Joe Biden, the man who defeated him in 2020. Donald is like that clingy guy in the 5th grade who couldn't let go, but Biden is happily married, so it's unrequited love.

Verses vs. Versus:

'Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a “LANDSLIDE!”' he falsely wrote. "Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING."

"A Special Prosecutor must be appointed," he added. "This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The corruption is coming from the current White House. Trump, a former beauty pageant barker, is running a highly dysfunctional administration filled with wholly unqualified former Fox News personalities. Donald's 1.5 percent popular vote victory is one of the smallest in history, so it wasn't a "LANDSLIDE."

As for 2020, Special Counsel Jack Smith concluded that Trump engaged in "criminal efforts to retain power" after losing the election. Then, in late January, Trump's Justice Department fired several career lawyers involved in prosecuting Donald. It's not about Biden, it's about Trump's favorite subject: Trump.