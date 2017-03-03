Hugh Hewitt Gaslights America: 'MSM Ignored Benghazi'

I think so but the prospect of MSM elevating every controversy into scandal has never been real else Fast & Furious, IRS, server would have https://t.co/mHPU8SQKwF — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 2, 2017

triggered widespread indeed 24/7 coverage of demands for special counsels, resignations. Even #Benghazi was largely ignored by MSM — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 2, 2017

Fact: "Benghazi was largely ignored by MSM" was not the first staggeringly ridiculous lie that valued NBC employee and political analyst, Hugh Hewitt, has told the public while collecting a check from Comcast, but probably closer to the one-hundred-and-first. The lies are not a bug with Hewitt; they're a feature.

Conclusion: NBC executives obviously condone Hewitt's lying. And his NBC colleagues are clearly constrained by those executives from calling his out for his lying. Which makes me wonder what other terrible truths are they forbidden to speak aloud.

Meanwhile, just down the dial, valued CNN employee and political analyst, Rick "Frothy Discharge" Santorum is appalled that the simple, noble words of one as humble and righteous as Jefferson Beauregard Sessions would be so brutally twisted by us Libtards to fit our nefarious agenda!

The assault on Jeff Sessions is so DC. Words taken out of context and twisted to suit the agenda of the disingenuous attacker. #fakenews — Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) March 2, 2017

Every day in Trumpland the skies open up and a whole new cataract of ludicrous lies and Benghaaazis come pouring down so hard and fast they almost bury the torrent of ludicrous lies and Watergates that came pouring down yesterday.

And yet every day on cable news, people like Hewitt and Santorum are trotted out to look into a camera tell their bizarre and incompetent lies to millions of Americans.

And we pretend the lies they tell on Twitter don't count.

Conclusion: You cannot trust what you see on cable news.

Crossposted from Driftglass.