Hugh Hewitt Gaslights America: 'MSM Ignored Benghazi'

By driftglass
Fact: "Benghazi was largely ignored by MSM" was not the first staggeringly ridiculous lie that valued NBC employee and political analyst, Hugh Hewitt, has told the public while collecting a check from Comcast, but probably closer to the one-hundred-and-first. The lies are not a bug with Hewitt; they're a feature.

Conclusion: NBC executives obviously condone Hewitt's lying.  And his NBC colleagues are clearly constrained by those executives from calling his out for his lying.  Which makes me wonder what other terrible truths are they forbidden to speak aloud.

Meanwhile, just down the dial, valued CNN employee and political analyst, Rick "Frothy Discharge" Santorum is appalled that the simple, noble words of one as humble and righteous as Jefferson Beauregard Sessions would be so brutally twisted by us Libtards to fit our nefarious agenda!

Every day in Trumpland the skies open up and a whole new cataract of ludicrous lies and Benghaaazis come pouring down so hard and fast they almost bury the torrent of ludicrous lies and Watergates that came pouring down yesterday.

And yet every day on cable news, people like Hewitt and Santorum are trotted out to look into a camera tell their bizarre and incompetent lies to millions of Americans.

And we pretend the lies they tell on Twitter don't count.

Conclusion:  You cannot trust what you see on cable news.

Crossposted from Driftglass.


