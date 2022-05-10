Cancún Cruz Gaslights: January 6 Insurrection Was Peaceful

On Monday night's Hannity, Senator Ted Cruz tried to claim that the peaceful protesting over Roe V Wade is worse than those that attacked the US Capitol on January 6.

In the lengthy interview, Cancún Cruz got off describing the Democratic party as made up of entirely socialists, which turned into Marxists and morphed into communists.

Any use of these words is interchangeable for MAGA.

"The Democrat party believes in violence," Cruz squealed.

"They believe in mob rule. They believe in intimidation. They're willing to burn our institutions to the ground," Cruz said.

The Texas Senator sounded like a man describing the seditious attack by Trump supporters on January 6th at the US Capitol, right?

Then Cruz took it even further by equating a civil protest of a small group of people at Kavanaugh's house to the viscous attacks from Trump supporters orchestrated by Trump himself that left Capitol police dead and injured.

Cruz whined, "On January 6 of 2021, you had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting, and yet the corporate media and Democrats slander them with the made-up term, 'insurrectionist.'"

Huh? Talk about gaslighting a horrific event.

Nobody made up what happened on January 6th. I'd call them traitors, but insurrectionists is fine. Are they now just angry tourists walking around the Capitol?

Cruz continued, "And yet in this instance they are not willing to call off the goons even now because this has the potential to escalate and escalate further."

