It's Your Pathetic And Sad Rally4Trump Wrap Up!

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
It's Your Pathetic And Sad Rally4Trump Wrap Up!

Did you know this past weekend was "Trump Rally" weekend?

Surprise! Neither did anyone else.

Apparently, Trump is mad that Mark Cuban and others are making fun of his crowd sizes. But we think Reince got hold of his phone for this one:

Rally4Trump is a far cry from the Tea Party rallies of 2009-10, which were heavily advertised on Fox News and had appearances by Fox News "personalities."

I expect Fox is gonna get a call from the White House: "Sean Hannity, Do Your Job!"


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV