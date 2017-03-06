It's Your Pathetic And Sad Rally4Trump Wrap Up!

Did you know this past weekend was "Trump Rally" weekend?

Surprise! Neither did anyone else.

Apparently, Trump is mad that Mark Cuban and others are making fun of his crowd sizes. But we think Reince got hold of his phone for this one:

Thank you for the great rallies all across the country. Tremendous support. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

Rally4Trump is a far cry from the Tea Party rallies of 2009-10, which were heavily advertised on Fox News and had appearances by Fox News "personalities."

I expect Fox is gonna get a call from the White House: "Sean Hannity, Do Your Job!"