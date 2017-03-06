It's Your Pathetic And Sad Rally4Trump Wrap Up!
Did you know this past weekend was "Trump Rally" weekend?
Surprise! Neither did anyone else.
Apparently, Trump is mad that Mark Cuban and others are making fun of his crowd sizes. But we think Reince got hold of his phone for this one:
Thank you for the great rallies all across the country. Tremendous support. Make America Great Again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017
Rally4Trump is a far cry from the Tea Party rallies of 2009-10, which were heavily advertised on Fox News and had appearances by Fox News "personalities."
I expect Fox is gonna get a call from the White House: "Sean Hannity, Do Your Job!"
First pic is the #March4Trump at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. The other 2 are from the @WomensMarch. Same city. https://t.co/q6hS3fo6Gu pic.twitter.com/3MC7033xPr
— Emanuel Zbeda (@therealezway) March 4, 2017
#March4Trump v #WomensMarch in Austin pic.twitter.com/JOILzt4lvU
— Jason Stanford (@JasStanford) March 5, 2017
#TheResistance (L)Womans March Iowa- (R)Yesterday trump Rally pic.twitter.com/yVEbhHPTWv
— Melinda McIntosh (@Melandgabb2) March 5, 2017
Slavery Gets
@realDonaldTrump
Bigly Trump rally in Portland... standing room only. pic.twitter.com/YJvSvWEfOY
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 5, 2017
@latinaafortrump this was our resistance in Las Vegas! 12 whole protesters! pic.twitter.com/WLue0RikTs
— Nathan Roodell (@ncroodell) March 5, 2017
"You're all [n-word] and Jews," a Trump supporter wearing a Make America Great yelled at the counter-protesters" Lake Oswego Trump rally.
— MotorcycleBum (@Motorcyclebum) March 5, 2017
#March4Trump #Missouri pic.twitter.com/dsF40w4BC4
— Jared (@jaredrrt) March 4, 2017
