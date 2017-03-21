John Oliver: Trump's Budget Written 'In Toddler Psychopath'

Sunday night, John Oliver showed that a president's budget is a moral document, a window into the 'soul' of the President and his administration. Trump's budget reveals him as a soulless monster (who likely has no idea exactly what's in this budget). Oliver also hits the culpable Trump posse with some well-earned criticism.

OLIVER: it is worth taking just a few minutes to look at it partly because it gives us a clear sense of our president's priorities, but also because it give it a chance to get to know yet another one of the Trump administration's key characters... like Steve Bannon, a wealthy former Goldman Sachs banker who somehow constantly looks like he just woke up on a park bench after losing custody of his children. Then there is a Kellyanne Conway, the brave survivor of a terrorist attack she completely made up, and there's Steven Miller, the least popular boy at vampire school.

We learn that OMB appointee, Mick Mulvaney contrived this budget by going over the 'president's' own speeches. That whole idea is rather puzzling to those who value logical statements over jibberish.

OLIVER: Translating the noises that come out of Trump's face into hard policy prescriptions is almost impossible. Take this statement on military spending: TRUMP: You're going to make the country rich again and strong again so that you can afford it and so you can afford military and all of the other things. OLIVER: I have no idea what that was.

He airs a clip of Donald praising Russia's buildup of nuclear armaments.

So, this budget makes even less sense, because somehow that translates into cutting the Department of Energy (which is charged with regulating, storage, etc. of all of America's nukes) by $1.7 billion...

'but to be honest I can't be certain because I don't speak fluent toddler psychopath.'

Mulvaney laments on the idea of a 'coal miner in West Virginia' paying for PBS, and Oliver points out the outrageous hypocrisy of the whole budget, which hurts the poor the most.



If your real concern is for the hard-earned dollars of single mothers and coal miners let's break that down shall we? Because if you're a single mother who needs to work and her child attends a school she might need access to something like WINGS for kids: an after-school program that serves 1600 children in three states and guess what? Reporter: under 'president' Trump's new proposed federal budget WING's primary source of funding would be eliminated.

He shows how Appalachia, who voted for this lunatic, will be savagely impacted by these horrible cuts, and they are unaware of how bad things will become.

Which leads us to the weirdest thing of all here some of the cuts in Trump's budget heavily impact groups that voted for him the one that strikes me as rural airports. We spend money to help subsidize real airports where they otherwise couldn't have air service...but the people who are going to lose their airports if we stop doing that are the people who voted for Donald Trump So think about that. Trump's rise was fueled by people in Red States who were justifiably irritated that liberals sometimes refer to them as "flyover country," but this budget could literally turn some of them into flyover country because there would be no other option!

But Oliver has hope everyone, eventually, will see the grift for what it is.