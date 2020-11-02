Politics
John Oliver Reviews Trump's Disastrous COVID Response

John Oliver: "We should probably be grateful he hasn't tried bottling his urine and selling it as Trump Immunity Juice."
By Frances Langum

Donald Trump is bored by the Coronavirus story being played constantly in the media.

"Covid, Covid, Covid!" whines the so-called president.

John Oliver is not impressed.

"Believe me, I would love nothing more than to not talk about COVID and return to subjects we normally cover on this show, like scented candle fraud or alpaca veterinarian malpractice, but unfortunately, I can't do that when so many Americans are still dying of COVID every day," Oliver said.

John Oliver saved some of his ire for those Trumpers claiming Stable Genius is "doing the best he can" with the pandemic.

JOHN OLIVER: Is he? I guess that depends, doesn't it? Do you mean he's doing the best that any president can? Or the best that he can? Because if it's the second one, you may actually be right. We should probably be grateful he hasn't tried bottling his urine and selling it as Trump Immunity Juice.

...This virus has taken so much from us: our peace of mind, our routines and nearly a quarter of a million Americans. And it's frankly pathetic that in response, the only things Trump has offered people in this country over the past eight months are damaging lies [and] staggering incompetence.

