John Oliver Reviews Trump's Disastrous COVID Response

Donald Trump is bored by the Coronavirus story being played constantly in the media.

"Covid, Covid, Covid!" whines the so-called president.

John Oliver is not impressed.

"Believe me, I would love nothing more than to not talk about COVID and return to subjects we normally cover on this show, like scented candle fraud or alpaca veterinarian malpractice, but unfortunately, I can't do that when so many Americans are still dying of COVID every day," Oliver said.

John Oliver saved some of his ire for those Trumpers claiming Stable Genius is "doing the best he can" with the pandemic.