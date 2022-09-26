John Oliver Reports On Bolsonaro's Disastrous Deforestation

"Bolsonaro has been an absolute disaster for the Amazon, a rainforest that is critical for Brazil and you know, the Planet Earth," said Oliver.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 26, 2022

John Oliver talked about how disastrous Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been for the environment since taking office in 2019, with Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions growing by 9.5 percent amid the pandemic (while worldwide levels fell by 7 percent), and deforestation in the country hitting its highest point in a decade. Via Mashable.com:

"Bolsonaro has been an absolute disaster for the Amazon, a rainforest that is critical for Brazil and you know, the Planet Earth," said Oliver, pointing to a report from The New York Times which showed Bolsonaro "has both loosened regulations to expand logging and mining in the Amazon and scaled back protections."

As Oliver points out, August saw the country's worst fire season in a decade, with an average of 1,000 fires per day. And no, this isn't due to natural extreme weather conditions, it's directly linked to deforestation, as forests are cut down, often illegally by loggers and ranchers, and trees are burned to clear the land for industrial use.

"1,000 fires a day. That is so many fires," said Oliver. "If you asked me what happens in the Amazon 1,000 times a day, my first guess would be capybaras fucking. Self explanatory. My second would be frog birthday parties. Statistically there's got to be at least 5,000 of them with a birthday every day and we have to assume there's some combined parties for convenience and others just don't want to have a big thing this year. But exactly zero of my guesses would be fires."

He also mentions how Boldonaro, like his hero Trump, plans to stay in office if he loses his reelection -- as seems likely. Dark times.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue