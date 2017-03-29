Last Word Panel Thinks Trump's 'Work With Democrats' Line Is Hilarious

On last night's Last Word, former Obama staffer and economist Austan Goolsbee was amused that Donald Trump has all of a sudden discovered bi-partisanship with the Democrats.

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE: This is the same day he -- they're going to strike down all of the climate change and current pollution regulations that Obama put in place! Trump's budget would abolish after school programs, massively cut medical research so that they can have giant tax cuts for billionaires. This is -- I mean, he's like the worst guy in your fantasy football league, the guy who is constantly proposing, you give me Tom Brady and I'll give you two backups that are no one. He's on a different planet. I don't understand what he's thinking.

Lawrence O'Donnell then asks GOP Strategist and "never-Trumper" Rick Wilson where the "legislative strike zone" is that Trump is "dreaming about":

RICK WILSON: If you think the Freedom Caucus was problem, wait until they got to Chuck Schumer's version, which will have all this Medicaid expansion in it -- it is going to send those guys around the bend. This doesn't solve the problem in the House in the slightest and it's, frankly, I think it's wish-casting on Trump's part. Once again, his mojo as a deal maker, which we saw last week, went over like a fart in a hurricane.

Donald Trump has a lot to learn about congressional politics, and he's not exactly the "learning" type.

Question for C&L readers: Is there a popcorn shortage where you live?