Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Mock Paper Scissors: An analysis of Trump's latest executive order shows that Bannon is setting the agenda.

Driftglass: Perhaps repealing the ACA is an act of mercy after all.

Green Eagle: Trump's bull-in-a-china-shop approach is about to be applied to the most complex and volatile conflict in the world.

Yellowdog Granny: The week in pictures.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com (or just hold them up to your microwave -- we're always watching).


