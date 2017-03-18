Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Trump came to Michigan this week, and the locals let him know what they think of him.

Hecate Demeter: Misplaced emphasis distorts our understanding of what's happening in politics.

Progressive Eruptions: When you consider Trump's idea of culture, it's no wonder he has no respect for the real thing.

What Would Jack Do: What kind of leader holds campaign rallies when he's already in power? Well, there's a precedent.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


