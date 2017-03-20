Good Morning Crooks and Liars! Welcome to the first day of Spring (officially)! Here's some hot links to go with your hot coffee! Quaff and quaff deeply, as these links will surely wake you up!

Spocko's Brain shows us how the ammosexuals in The House use the ACLU for cover to let crazy people buy guns. (Spoiler Alert: It's crazy!)

By now we've all seen Texas Rep. Pete Session's town hall, so we should not be surprised when Green Eagle shows us the name of the Republican Healthcare bill he introduced.

The Last of the Millenniums shows us how The Russian Usurper Donald Trump gets his Alt-Facts, and how Brietbart gets their scoop.

Bonus Track: The very funny Look Inside This Book Club podcast (in which they review a cheesy book based ONLY upon the Kindle preview) reads to us from a truly NFSW book, and midway through, one of the hosts preteen daughter comes wandering in. Hilarity ensues. Seriously, NSFW, but funny!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).