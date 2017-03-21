Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
We watched some of the Comey testimony, and at my place we're popping these babies like breath mints.

Driftglass watches wonders if Republicans know what words mean.

SkyDancing rounds up headlines from the Monday Comey hearing that seem, well, unbelievable until you realize we are indeed in Bizarro World.

The Big Empty heard something in passing.

Supernatural Snark, the UK pop culture blogger, continues to document The Real World: Trump Administration. It's yeoman's work for a lone blogger!

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard eulogizes Chuck Berry. It's a lovely rememberance.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


