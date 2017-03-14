Payoff! Debunked Benghaaazi FBI Agent Was Paid By Flynn

The Rachel Maddow Show:

Rachel Maddow reports on how the documents filed by disgraced former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn to declare himself a foreign agent lobbying on behalf of the interests of Turkey also show Flynn making payments to an FBI official at the center of a Fox News-hyped Clinton e-mail scandal that was ultimately debunked.

Fox News covered for three solid days in October the "cover up" of Hillary's emails, and there was so much Fox coverage that "real" media had to cover it. Once that happened, the story quickly dissolved, though not within the Fox News bubble.

And it turns out the FBI agent at the heart of the story was receiving payments as a "consultant" from Michael Flynn. Talking Points Memo:

A recently retired FBI agent, Brian McCauley, was the fact witness at the center of yet another Clinton email 'scandal' which broke about three weeks before the November 2016 election. This was the 'quid pro quo' story about email classification which broke in mid-October. It turns out that about two weeks before that story came out, McCauley had been placed on retainer by Trump advisor Michael Flynn, a retainer/consultancy agreement which eventually totaled $28,000. The fees were for research tied to Flynn's foreign agent advocacy on behalf of the Republic of Turkey.

Can't wait to hear Mrs. Greenspan's full hour-long apology to Hillary Clinton.