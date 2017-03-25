Trump Surrogate Leaves CNN Panel In Stitches With Nonsensical Defense Of AHCA Failure

CNN's Don Lemon hosted a panel of six political pundits to discuss the failure of Trump to pass his most important bill, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare after it was pulled from a vote Friday afternoon.

When it was Jack Kingston's turn to pontificate, a former Congressmen and avid Trump surrogate, he claimed it was all part of Trump's plan which caused the entire panel to bust out into laughter.

Nia Malika Henderson outlined what Trump had said during the campaign, when she reminded everyone that Donald promised on day one, to repeal and replace the ACA at the same time.

Don Lemon said he was now hearing revisionist history, "saying he didn't say repeal and replace right away."

Nia replied, "He said it like sixty times' and this is what voters expected from him.

With bated breath, after Lemon said "presidenting is hard" to Jack, he turned to get Kingston's point of view.

Kingston didn't disappoint and said, "Knowing Donald Trump, this is part of the negotiation."

The entire panel broke out into laughter and Nia said, "Come on."

Don Lemon shushed the group to hear the rest of Kingston's explanation.

Kingston continued, "Every single Republican in Congress ran on repeal and replace - so now they are going back home and they gotta face a primary opponent who's gonna be reminding them of that or they've got to get the job done."

Kingston hasn't figured out that no one is going to primary these guys for NOT destroying health care, apparently.

"So the scenario where they go to the White House and say, Mr. President, we've been thinking it over, hearing from our Republican base back home and we have very Republican red districts, we actually do need to move something and we're ready to talk, I think that puts him in the upper hand and wouldn't put it past a guy like Donald Trump who knows how to negotiate," the Trump surrogate said.

The laughter didn't stop after his laughable excuse.

↓ Story continues below ↓

I almost expected the politicos to burst out in song and dance after listening to Kingston.

Where's Rachel Bloom when you need her?

Nothing is what it seems and every move or failure Trump has is nothing more than a three dimensional chess move to these guys.

By Trump not closing the deal and having a bill that he threw his capital weight behind, supported Speaker Ryan to the hilt and threatened Republican congressmen their seats if they didn't vote for the bill, he's all the stronger for it?

Kingston outdid himself last night.

Bravo.