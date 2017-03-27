Joe Barton, Republican Idiot, Fesses Up On Obamacare Repeals

Smokey Joe Barton (he’s been bought by the oil bidness) is a Texas congressidiot who gleefully admitted that all those times the GOP voted to repeal Obamacare was a waste of time, my money, and everybody’s intelligence.

Smokey Joe makes the newspapers:

Reporters asked why, after Republicans held dozens of nearly-unanimous votes to repeal Obamacare under President Obama, they were getting cold feet now that they control the levers of power. “Sometimes you’re playing Fantasy Football and sometimes you’re in the real game,” he said. “We knew the president, if we could get a repeal bill to his desk, would almost certainly veto it. This time we knew if it got to the president’s desk it would be signed.”

So Joe and the Republicans spent eight damn years in a Fantasy game?

Nice of him to admit it.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com