After Bragging About His Electoral College Win Again, Trump Gets Booed

Donald Trump doesn't know much about policy or world events except what he sees on Fox and Friends so he makes up for it during speeches by turning to half baked, word salad improvisations to fill the time.

And for the last five months he's never stopped talking about his yuge electoral college win.

As the narcissist-in-chief, he can't stop endlessly bragging about his own accomplishments, true or not.

He's like a fourteen year old who was constantly picked on by the cooler kids.

While speaking to a group at the North America’s Building Trades Union today, Trump did that again by incessantly bragging about his electoral college win and heard the catcalls of discontent from some workers.

Trump outlined his amazing run of states and then threw out his laugh line, "They're saying there's no way to 270, but there was a way to 306."

And then he got to the workers. "The electoral college, very, very tough. They say almost impossible for a Republican to win, but I had the support of, I would say, I would say almost everybody in this room. We had tremendous - "

Trump says he had the support of “almost everybody in this room."



"Nope, nope!” one man in audience says, followed by laughter, boos — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 4, 2017

That's when the boos began.

"We had tremendous support. No, we did, we had tremendous support."

Some claps rang out to compete with the boos.

"We had tremendous support and I'll tell you, we really had the support of the workers..."

Sure, sure he did.