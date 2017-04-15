C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Flim Flam Man (1967)

Con man George C. Scott hands out vital lessons about human nature. Loved this movie as a kid. Came to appreciate it even more as an adult. This amble though the world of the two-bit flim flim man features a solid cast of fine character actors that includes Michael Sarrazin, Slim Pickens, Alice Ghostley, Harry Morgan and Strother Martin. Also featured is a big slice of Central Kentucky, with exteriors shot (per Wikipedia) near Frankfort, Midway, Winchester, Irvine, outside Georgetown, and several other places. Filming involving trains was done in conjunction with the Louisville & Nashville Railroad and for a smaller part the Southern Railway System

Enjoy!